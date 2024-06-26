Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

LYRA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.03.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,720,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.