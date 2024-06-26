UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

ULS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $43.85.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

