Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.31 and traded as high as C$4.84. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 241,262 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 target price on Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$488.24 million, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$201.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$540,350.00. In other news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$540,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,364,571 shares of company stock worth $7,349,236. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

