Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.76

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.13. Caesarstone shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 84,174 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTE

Caesarstone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $169.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 89.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,956 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.