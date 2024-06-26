Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVID opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

