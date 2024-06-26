Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.48. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.27.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0471442 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

