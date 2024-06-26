Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.02. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.26 million, a PE ratio of -202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of C$46.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2167488 earnings per share for the current year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

