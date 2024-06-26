Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.02. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 2,800 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GEO
Geodrill Trading Up 0.5 %
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of C$46.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2167488 earnings per share for the current year.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.