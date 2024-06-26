Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.98

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.98 and traded as high as $41.64. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 32,846,185 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,492.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,422,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 2,355,370 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

