Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.67 and traded as high as C$9.30. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 210,975 shares traded.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

