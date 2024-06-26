Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.67 and traded as high as C$9.30. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 210,975 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.