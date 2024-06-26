Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.67 and traded as high as C$9.30. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 210,975 shares traded.
CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
