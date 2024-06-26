Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.82. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 23,371 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

