Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.08. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 598,654 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

