IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.73. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 5,515,866 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAG

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.