Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.23

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.23 and traded as high as C$26.07. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$25.87, with a volume of 136,512 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

