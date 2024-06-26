Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Trading Up 2.2%

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 30,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 863,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative net margin of 211.25% and a negative return on equity of 225.32%.
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.
