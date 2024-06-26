Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 24,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 277,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Vast Renewables Stock Down 6.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16.
Vast Renewables Company Profile
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
