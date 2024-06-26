VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EFUT) Shares Up 3.1%

VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EFUT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.83. 18,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 29,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

About VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF

The VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD, cash-settled ether (ETH) futures contracts. Importantly, it does not directly invest in ETH or other digital assets EFUT was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by VanEck.

