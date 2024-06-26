First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.62

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $17.65. First Community shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 29,660 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

First Community Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 103.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Community by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

