Smartoptics Group AS (OTC:SMOPF) Shares Up 5.1%

Smartoptics Group AS (OTC:SMOPF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.85 and last traded at 1.85. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.
Smartoptics Group AS Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.81.
About Smartoptics Group AS
Smartoptics Group AS provides optical networking solutions and devices worldwide. Its products include flexible open line systems; multiplexers and OADMs; modular transponders and muxponders; optical transceivers; active and passive system products; and Sosmart software suites. The company also provides technical support, extended warranty, advance product replacement, complete and smart care, network design, staging and installation support, and training and education services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smartoptics Group AS
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Smartoptics Group AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartoptics Group AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.