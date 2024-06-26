Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.50

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.50 and traded as high as $18.89. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 52,896 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

