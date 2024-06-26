Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.28 and last traded at $61.92. 234,960 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.34.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 4.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
