Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. Allied World Assurance shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Allied World Assurance Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55.
About Allied World Assurance
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied World Assurance
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.