BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Stock Price Up 2.8%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 90,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,452,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that BiomX Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX makes up approximately 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned about 2.36% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

