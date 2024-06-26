Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Pier 1 Imports shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 92,500 shares changing hands.
Pier 1 Imports Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.
About Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.
