Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 333,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 627,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.63.

About Celsius Resources

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia, Namibia, and the Philippines. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper gold project located in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.