Analyzing ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics 0 3 15 0 2.83

Profitability

ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.19%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $184.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals 6.87% 17.15% 8.29% Sarepta Therapeutics 1.20% 2.20% 0.58%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $486.82 million 2.77 $18.78 million $1.60 40.12 Sarepta Therapeutics $1.40 billion 10.65 -$535.98 million $0.11 1,436.91

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sarepta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Sarepta Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Hansa Biopharma; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.