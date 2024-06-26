Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $502.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.07.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
