Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $155.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $161.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

