BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Down 0.1%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.
About BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF
The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
