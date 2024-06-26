Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $179.44

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

ASND stock opened at $135.79 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

