Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $85.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.82.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

NTRS stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

