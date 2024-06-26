BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Head-To-Head Survey

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.35% Kura Oncology N/A -37.52% -34.11%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.30 million ($1.25) -0.78 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$152.63 million ($2.17) -9.44

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BriaCell Therapeutics and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86

BriaCell Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,736.73%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $28.36, indicating a potential upside of 38.40%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Kura Oncology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers. The company has a collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate combination of the Bria-IMT. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a clinical collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression and/or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

