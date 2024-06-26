U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $46.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.