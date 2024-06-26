Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $40.27

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

FE stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $12,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.