Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:CATX opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $160,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $160,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487 over the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,511,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.