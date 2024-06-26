Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,627,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

