Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

