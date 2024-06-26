Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.41.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after buying an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.