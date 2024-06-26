Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $225.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.89.

BA stock opened at $175.15 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

