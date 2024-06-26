Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $95.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.78.

ALB opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $92.29 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

