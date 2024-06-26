Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 81.7 %

Victoria Gold Company Profile

TSE:VGCX opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.74. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

