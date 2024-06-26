Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Up 5.3 %

Enservco stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

