Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.85 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.30.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 150.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. Equities analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

