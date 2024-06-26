Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.18.

TSE:KEY opened at C$37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.13. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$29.31 and a 52 week high of C$37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

