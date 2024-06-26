Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.