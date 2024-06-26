Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
FCUUF stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.99.
About Fission Uranium
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.