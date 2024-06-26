Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

FCUUF stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

