MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $111.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,988,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,864,170.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

