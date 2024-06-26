Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $23.00

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QURE

uniQure Trading Down 1.8 %

uniQure stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. uniQure has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 198.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 311,768 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in uniQure by 16.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.