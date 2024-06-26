Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $24.07

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Trading of NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

