AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $107.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -991.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 53.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.