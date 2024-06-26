ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $320.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,082,000 after buying an additional 34,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

